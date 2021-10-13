Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will report ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.61). Epizyme posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 216.16% and a negative net margin of 788.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of EPZM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,186. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $508.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,287,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Epizyme by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 481,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Epizyme by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,659,000 after acquiring an additional 71,331 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in Epizyme by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,856,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,720,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

