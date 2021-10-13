Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG stock opened at $121.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.82.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 6.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 5.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 7.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.