Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

