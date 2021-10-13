Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,975 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Lennox International worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lennox International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Lennox International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International stock opened at $297.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.76.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,547 shares of company stock worth $5,786,193. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.67.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

