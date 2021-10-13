Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of American Financial Group worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of AFG opened at $134.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $141.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.