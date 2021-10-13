Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 770 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of AECOM worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACM opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48. AECOM has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

