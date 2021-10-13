Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 1,756 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,771,000 after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Littelfuse by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,502,000 after acquiring an additional 62,301 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total value of $662,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,550 shares of company stock worth $3,681,810. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $271.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.35. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.32 and a fifty-two week high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.