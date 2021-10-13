Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 1,495 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of BR opened at $170.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.68 and a 1-year high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,813 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,494. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

