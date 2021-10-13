Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 13,180 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AGCO were worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,929 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 273.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,993,000 after acquiring an additional 382,270 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 712.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 413,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after acquiring an additional 362,199 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 2,120.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 2,616.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 199,970 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

AGCO stock opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.