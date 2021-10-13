Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Darling Ingredients worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 212.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,812,000 after purchasing an additional 742,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 65.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,856,000 after purchasing an additional 551,547 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,707,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,613,000 after purchasing an additional 543,462 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 91.5% during the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,075,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 513,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

