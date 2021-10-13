Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of MKS Instruments worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

Shares of MKSI opened at $144.38 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.00 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.15 and a 200-day moving average of $166.73.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

