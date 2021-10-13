Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher Sells 20,953 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 20,953 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $750,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, David Fisher sold 4,587 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $149,994.90.

On Monday, August 16th, David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $149,989.12.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENVA. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the first quarter worth approximately $8,870,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

