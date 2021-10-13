Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (CVE:GAME) Director Thomas Rogers Acquires 10,000 Shares

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (CVE:GAME) Director Thomas Rogers bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 221,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,288,429.30.

Engine Media stock opened at C$5.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$88.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.09. Engine Media Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.80 and a 52 week high of C$16.50.

Engine Media Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. It provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run-in company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery.

