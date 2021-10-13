Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN) to Raise $301 Million in IPO

Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN) is planning to raise $301 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, October 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 18,800,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last year, Enfusion, Inc. generated $93.3 million in revenue. The company has a market cap of $1.8 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Credit Suisse acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Piper Sandler, Stifel, William Blair and Loop Capital Markets were co-managers.

Enfusion, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Our mission is to help solve investment managers’ evolving business and operational challenges through next-generation technology. Enfusion is a global, high-growth software-as-a-service, or SaaS, provider focused on transforming the investment management industry. Our solution is designed to eliminate technology and information barriers, empowering investment managers to confidently make and execute better-informed investment decisions in real time. We simplify investment and operational workflows by unifying mission-critical systems and coalescing data into a single dataset resulting in a single source of truth. This allows stakeholders throughout the entire client organization to interact more effectively with one another across the investment management lifecycle. We believe, by means of our purposefully-designed interconnected systems underpinned by one dataset, we are the only solution that allows clients to see and interact with all parts of the investment management lifecycle ranging from portfolio construction, trading, risk management, accounting and operations through to investor reporting seamlessly in real time, in one screen, in one solution. As a result, our solution enables clients to better align teams, optimizing their investment decision-making, operations and technology footprint and lowering operating costs. By harnessing the efficiencies, agility and scale inherent to our cloud-native, multi-tenant software that is integrated with a suite of technology-powered services, we believe we have created the industry’s most compelling investment management solution, capable of shaping and addressing evolving demands of the global investment management landscape. “.

Enfusion, Inc. was founded in 1995 and has 639 employees. The company is located at 125 South Clark Street, Suite 750 Chicago, IL 60603 and can be reached via phone at (312) 253-9800 or on the web at http://www.enfusion.com/.

