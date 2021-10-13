Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 854,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 31,324,744 shares.The stock last traded at $56.99 and had previously closed at $56.57.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,656,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,560,000 after buying an additional 100,105 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 48.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,393,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,263 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,197,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 30.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,322,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,856,000 after purchasing an additional 996,902 shares during the period.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

