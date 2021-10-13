Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $154.46

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.46 and last traded at $153.46, with a volume of 50 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.56.

Several research analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 142.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the third quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 17.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 146.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

