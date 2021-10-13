Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Truist

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

EHC traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $67.28. 2,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,910. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

