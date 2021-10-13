Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$54.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CSFB set a C$55.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

ENB opened at C$52.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$105.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.70. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$52.34.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.95 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.1500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

