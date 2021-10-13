Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENTA. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $71.53 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 407,185 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,020,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after purchasing an additional 323,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $5,620,000.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

