EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of EMX Royalty stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMX. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 1st quarter worth about $2,549,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EMX Royalty by 561.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EMX Royalty by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.