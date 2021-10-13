EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of EMX Royalty stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $3.81.
EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter.
EMX Royalty Company Profile
EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.
See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.