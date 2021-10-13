Ellipsis (EPS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34.67 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular exchanges. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $225.80 million and $34.67 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00044327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00220039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00093548 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

EPS is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 507,176,312 coins and its circulating supply is 417,189,137 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

