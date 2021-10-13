Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Shares Gap Down to $18.88

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.88, but opened at $18.29. Ellington Financial shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 83,389 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.48. The firm has a market cap of $913.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.20.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.