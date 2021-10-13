Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $232.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 492,615 shares of company stock worth $128,197,709 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

