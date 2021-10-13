Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Shares Gap Down to $6.91

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $6.77. Electric Last Mile Solutions shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 1,032 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.85.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $124,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $149,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

