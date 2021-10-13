Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ELD. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.72.

TSE ELD traded up C$0.94 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,412. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.52 and a 1-year high of C$18.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 115.49.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$286.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9300001 EPS for the current year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

