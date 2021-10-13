EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) Short Interest Update

EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a growth of 1,505.4% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 226,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EJFA opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. EJF Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.