Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,141 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,624 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after buying an additional 1,477,850 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after buying an additional 1,425,859 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,437,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,257,000 after buying an additional 1,025,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX stock opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.