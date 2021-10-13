Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 6.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) traded down 6.9% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.04. 1,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 156,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Specifically, insider Alan J. Russell sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,007.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $497,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,837 over the last 90 days.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,231,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78,003 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 127,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.