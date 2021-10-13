Edenbrook Capital LLC Has $27.41 Million Stock Position in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,439,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 515,146 shares during the period. ServiceSource International accounts for 2.7% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned 19.86% of ServiceSource International worth $27,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in ServiceSource International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 43,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 28,854 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceSource International by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SREV remained flat at $$1.36 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.99. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 58,674 shares of company stock valued at $84,411 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

