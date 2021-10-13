easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 963 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 963 ($12.58) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EZJ. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 595 ($7.77) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 821.61 ($10.73).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 625.40 ($8.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a PE ratio of -2.10. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 736.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,568.79.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $50,399,746.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

