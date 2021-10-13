Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $59.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Eagle Bancorp worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

