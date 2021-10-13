Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.26

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.26 and last traded at $75.63, with a volume of 6129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.32, a P/E/G ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,438,202. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

