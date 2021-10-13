Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target Lowered to C$55.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS DYNDF opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. Dye & Durham has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $40.79.
About Dye & Durham
