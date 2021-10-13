DX (Group) (LON:DX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.30

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 30.38 ($0.40). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 226,653 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on DX (Group) from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get DX (Group) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £177.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67.

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for DX (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DX (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.