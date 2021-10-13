DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 33.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

KTF opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

