Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NYSE:BROS opened at $47.72 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

