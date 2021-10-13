Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DCT opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.23 and a beta of -0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In related news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,140,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,150 shares of company stock valued at $6,634,801 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

