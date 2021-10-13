Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.75

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.75 and last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $15,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $4,353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.