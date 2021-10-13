DragonVein Hits Market Cap of $2.99 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $118,125.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,884.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $586.65 or 0.01031311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.89 or 0.00351395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.19 or 0.00302706 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00040133 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.