Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $359.40

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 359.40 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 362.60 ($4.74), with a volume of 481889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365.20 ($4.77).

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dr. Martens to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($163.31) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 400.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 442.85.

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Lynne Weedall purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 399 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £15,960 ($20,851.84).

Dr. Martens Company Profile (LON:DOCS)

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

