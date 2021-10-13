DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,988,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,920 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 1.23% of DouYu International worth $27,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group boosted its stake in DouYu International by 104.2% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 121.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DOYU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. 58,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,802. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.90.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.