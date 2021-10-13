Douglas Burger Buys 120,501 Shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) Stock

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) insider Douglas Burger acquired 120,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,537.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,006,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,188,190.35.

Douglas Burger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Douglas Burger bought 270,042 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,908.61.

Shares of WEE opened at C$0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.46 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

