Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$46.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$45.00.
Shares of TSE DII.B opened at C$21.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.07. The firm has a market cap of C$685.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dorel Industries has a one year low of C$10.37 and a one year high of C$23.01.
Dorel Industries Company Profile
Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.