Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$46.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$45.00.

Shares of TSE DII.B opened at C$21.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.07. The firm has a market cap of C$685.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dorel Industries has a one year low of C$10.37 and a one year high of C$23.01.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.