Donald Matthew Smith Sells 45,000 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $21.65. 407,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82.
Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
HAYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
