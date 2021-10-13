Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Position Boosted by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,319 shares during the period. Domo accounts for 2.4% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $31,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,235,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,698,000 after buying an additional 52,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 9.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,469,000 after buying an additional 46,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Domo by 46.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 128,498 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domo by 130.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 2.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

