Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,782,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,242 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $172,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,542,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1,741.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 317,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,116,000 after purchasing an additional 300,240 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Shares of D traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,667. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

