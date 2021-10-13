Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,727 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 175.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 91.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $208.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.