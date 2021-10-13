DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,439 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $85,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 58.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,181 shares of company stock worth $23,716,763 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $4.18 on Wednesday, reaching $258.87. 22,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.90 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

