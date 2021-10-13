Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $848.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,057,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 557,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,197,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 157,688 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,601,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,481 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,480,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,242 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

