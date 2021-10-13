district0x (DNT) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One district0x coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. district0x has a market capitalization of $86.10 million and $6.94 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, district0x has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get district0x alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.00 or 0.00212784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00094760 BTC.

About district0x

district0x (CRYPTO:DNT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.